Бывшую солистку «Тату» изнасиловали в 11-летнем возрасте

Елена Лобанова
Изображение Annabel_P с сайта Pixabay

Бывшая солистка «Тату» Елена Катина призналась, что подверглась насилию в 11 лет. Об этом сообщает Star Hit

Артистка не сообщила имя обидчика и другие подробности. 

— До сих пор помню его лицо. Было так мерзко. Я сейчас об этом рассказываю без слез, потому что это проработано с психологом. Я очень долго работала. Готова об этом говорить, чтобы помочь другим подросткам с этим справиться, — рассказала 36-летняя певица. 

По словам Елены Катиной, ей пришлось долго восстанавливаться и морально, и физически.

