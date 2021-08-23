21.7 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 23 августа, 2021
Биохимик назвал основные признаки некачественной воды

Елена Лобанова
Биохимик назвал основные признаки некачественной воды

Эксперт-биохимик Мария Кулешова назвала главные признаки некачественной воды. Первое, на что нужно обратить внимание, — вкус и цвет. 

Некачественной водой можно назвать ту, что имеет запах хлорки или испорченных продуктов. 

— Если вы заметили большое количество ржавчины на чайнике, стиральной или посудомоечной машинах, то стоит проверить качество воды в специальной лаборатории. Опасным считаются серые или черные пятна на вымытой посуде. Это свидетельствует о наличии в воде сероводорода, — рассказала агентству «Прайм» Мария Кулешова. 

Большое количество накипи внутри бытовых приборов свидетельствует о наличии солей магния и кальция. 

— Если пить такую воду, соли накапливаются в организме и негативно влияют на работу сосудов, почек и суставов. Лучший способ убедиться в качестве воды – провести химический анализ, который позволит определить характерные для региона компоненты, содержащиеся в воде. По итогам проверки можно обезопасить себя от употребления «плохой» воды при помощи фильтра, — заключила биохимик.

