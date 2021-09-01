21.7 C
Рязань
Среда, 1 сентября, 2021
На главнуюНовости РязаниВласть
Новости РязаниВласть

Беленецкий рассказал о недостатках нового освещения в ЦПКиО

7info
Беленецкий рассказал о недостатках нового освещения в ЦПКиО

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Зампред правительства Рязанской области Евгений Беленецкий проверил уличное освещение в Центральном парке культуры и отдыха (ЦПКиО) Рязани. Об этом чиновник написал в соцсети.

Вместе с ним качество благоустройства парка проверяли начальник управления благоустройства Рязани Юрий Фурфурак, представители подрядной организации.

— Резюмирую. Центральные аллеи освещены хорошо, — написал Беленецкий. — Площадки для занятий спортом и досуга тоже. Подрядчик сработал строго по проекту. Но. Есть тёмные пятна в общей картине. Вышла из строя подсветка при входной группе со стороны ул. Пушкина. Не освещена территория вокруг «Зелёного театра» с выходом на пруд, тропинка вдоль теннисного корта с выходом к 5 гимназии тоже абсолютно тёмная. Вынужден констатировать, что это является нашей недоработкой. Поэтому недоточёты будем оперативно устранять. Благодарю активных рязанцев, которые указали нам на это.

Также посмотрел участок дороги на ул. Братиславской. 4 открытых люка в зоне прямой доступности! Обращаюсь к руководителям всех строительных организаций сейчас, охрана труда и техника безопасности — ваша прямая ответственность! Халатность может стоить слишком дорого!

  • Беленецкий рассказал о недостатках нового освещения в ЦПКиО
  • Беленецкий рассказал о недостатках нового освещения в ЦПКиО
  • Беленецкий рассказал о недостатках нового освещения в ЦПКиО
  • Беленецкий рассказал о недостатках нового освещения в ЦПКиО
  • Беленецкий рассказал о недостатках нового освещения в ЦПКиО
  • Беленецкий рассказал о недостатках нового освещения в ЦПКиО
  • Беленецкий рассказал о недостатках нового освещения в ЦПКиО
  • Беленецкий рассказал о недостатках нового освещения в ЦПКиО

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,366ЧитателиЧитать
1,523ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]