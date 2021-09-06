11.5 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 6 сентября, 2021
Бассейн «Чайка» возобновил работу несмотря на слухи о закрытии

7info7
Рязанский бассейн «Чайка» возобновляет работу 6 сентября. Эту информацию в 7info подтвердили в региональном Минспорте.

Напомним, ранее появилась информация о закрытии учреждения. Летом там проводился плановый ремонт.

По информации администрации ООО «Компания «Ресурс» спортивный комплекс «Чайка» начинает рабочий сезон 6 сентября, — говорится в сообщении.

