10.3 C
Рязань
Среда, 22 сентября, 2021
На главнуюНовости РязаниВласть
Новости РязаниВласть

Акции губернатора Рязанской области выросли на бирже «ПолитБрокера»

7info
Акции губернатора Рязанской области выросли на бирже «ПолитБрокера»

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Пресс-секретарь губернатора Рязанской области Денис Арапов прокомментировал значительный рост акций главы региона на бирже «ПолитБрокера». Об этом сообщает телеграм-канал региона.

«Значительный рост акций на «Бирже губернаторов» Николая Любимова и переход в категорию ТОП лучших вполне закономерны. В первую очередь, на рост рейтинга повлияли итоги голосования на выборах депутатов Государственной Думы РФ восьмого созыва.

Результаты выборов достойные. Они прошли в регионе на высоком организационном уровне, продемонстрировали большую заинтересованность жителей в дальнейшем развитии страны и области. Главное, что подчеркивают эксперты, общественные наблюдатели и избиратели — полностью была обеспечена прозрачность, легитимность и абсолютная чистота выборов. Как результат — практически полное отсутствие нарушений в ходе трёхдневного голосования. Кандидаты от партии «Единая Россия» одержали убедительную победу.

В сентябре приоритетное внимание Николай Любимов продолжил уделять контролю за реализацией национальных проектов, в том числе соблюдению сроков строительства и сдачи участков автодорог, социальных объектов и территорий, которые включены в план благоустройства 2021 года. Особый акцент — решению вопросов жителей муниципальных образований, которые звучат на встречах губернатора с общественными активистами.

Практически идеальная работа внутриполитического регионального блока позволила достичь таких высоких показателей на «Бирже губернаторов».

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,662ЧитателиЧитать
1,520ЧитателиЧитать

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]