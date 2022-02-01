-1.9 C
Рязань
Вторник, 1 февраля, 2022

2 февраля перекроют движение на автодороге Спас-Клепики — Рязань

7info
В среду, 2 февраля, временно перекроют движение транспорта на автодороге Спас-Клепики — Рязань, сообщил Минтранс Рязанской области.

Движение перекроют с 11.20 до 11.30 в районе села Поляны (км 61+300) для прокладки линии связи.

— Участок автодороги Спас-Клепики — Рязань будет кратковременно закрыт для движения транспорта в обоих направлениях из-за прокладки линий связи (ВОЛП), — говорится в сообщении.

