Рязань
Понедельник, 10 января, 2022
10 января в Рязани отключили холодную воду в четырёх домах

Изображение Jonas KIM с сайта Pixabay

Утром 10 января в Рязани отключили холодную воду в четырёх домах. Адреса сообщил сайт МП «Водоканал».

До 17 часов воды не будет в домах № 27/19, 29/20 по улице Разина, № 17 на Телевизионной, № 18 на улице Трудовой.

