-4.1 C
Рязань
Вторник, 14 декабря, 2021
spot_img
На главнуюНовости Рязани

Задержанного замглавы Сапожковского района отпустили домой

7info

Задержанного 13 декабря заместителя главы администрации Сапожковского района Николая Касперовича отпустили домой. Об этом сообщил источник РИА «7 новостей».

— Вчера после проведения следственных мероприятий был отпущен домой, сейчас находится в отпуске, — рассказал собеседник РИА «7 новостей».

Ранее стало известно об обыске в доме Касперовича.

Читайте 7info, где вам удобно: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews, Telegram. Есть тема для новости? Присылайте информацию на почту [email protected]

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

396ФанатыМне нравится
2,853ЧитателиЧитать
1,515ЧитателиЧитать
spot_img