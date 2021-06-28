27 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 28 июня, 2021
Врач записал видеообращение к пожилым рязанцам

7info
Изображение Darko Stojanovic с сайта Pixabay
Больница имени Семашко подготовила видеообращение к пожилым рязанцам. О том, почему именно им необходимо привиться от COVID-19 рассказал заведующий 2-м Терапевтическим отделением ПО «Городская поликлиника №2» Роман Соловьев.

