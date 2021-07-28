25.3 C
Рязань
Среда, 28 июля, 2021
На главнуюНовости Рязани
Новости РязаниПроисшествия Рязани

В Туме загорелась свалка

7info
В Туме загорелась свалка
- Advertisement -

В посёлке Тума Клепиковского района загорелась свалка. Видео опубликовала группа Новости Рязани ВКонтакте.

Автор записи говорит, что свалку не тушат, тушить не собираются. Горела она меньше года назад.

Видео: Михаил Корнев

НОВОСТИ ПАРТНЁРОВ

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,366ЧитателиЧитать
1,523ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]