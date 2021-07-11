26.5 C
Рязань
Воскресенье, 11 июля, 2021
На главнуюНовости Рязани
Новости РязаниПроисшествия Рязани

В Рыбновском районе из Оки подняли труп

7info7
- Advertisement -

В Рыбновском районе из Оки подняли труп, сообщает региональное ГУ МЧС.

Информация о происшествии появилась 10 июля. Погибшего мужчину обнаружили в районе села Кузьминское.

К работам привлекали одну единицу техники и двоих спасателей.

НОВОСТИ ПАРТНЁРОВ

Подписывайтесь на РИА «7 новостей» в «ЯндексНовости». Будет интересно!!!

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,366ЧитателиЧитать
1,528ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]