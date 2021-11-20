0.5 C
Рязань
Суббота, 20 ноября, 2021
В Рязанском районе фура снесла столб

Александр Ильин
Фото: соцсети / vk.com/rzn_city

В Рязанском районе у деревни Кельцы произошло ДТП с участием фуры MAN. Об этом сообщил очевидец в соцсетях.

“Гнал так, словно куда-то опаздывает, несмотря на то, что была каша снежная и шёл снег. В итоге на повороте после знака 40 км/ч занесло. Вылетев на встречку, снес столб на обочине”, — пишет автор. 

Уточняется, что в аварии обошлось без пострадавших. 

