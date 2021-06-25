28.1 C
Рязань
Пятница, 25 июня, 2021
На главнуюНовости Рязани
Новости РязаниПроисшествия Рязани

В центре Рязани дерево упало на тротуар

7info
В центре Рязани дерево упало на тротуар
- Advertisement -

В центре Рязани на тротуар упало большое дерево. Информацию опубликовал паблик RZN LIFE l РЯЗАНЬ l РЗН ЛАЙФ.

— Вот такая картина около дома 14, корп.1 по улице Фирсова произошла. Хорошо, никто не пострадал. Сотрудников МЧС уведомили, — написал очевидец.

Напомним, ранее появилась информация о падении дерева на автомобиль на Московском шоссе.

Новости партнёров

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,267ЧитателиЧитать
1,529ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]