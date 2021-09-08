16.6 C
В Архангельске стартовал отопительный сезон

В четверг, 8 сентября, в Архангельске стартовал отопительный сезон. К теплу стали подключать жилые дома. Об этом сообщает пресс-служба мэрии. 

Главный инженер ГТК-2 Станислав Ерехинский заявил, что по плану все дома необходимо подключить до конца текущей недели. 

— Если открыть задвижки одномоментно во всех домах и начать заполнять системы, то давление резко упадет. Поэтому существуют рекомендации: сегодня должны подключаться дома Северного и Соломбальского округов, а также поселка Талаги, завтра жилой фонд округов Варавино-Фактория и Майская горка, в пятницу-субботу – Октябрьский и Ломоносовский округ, — пояснил Ерехинский. 

Если отопление в домах не появится в заявленные сроки, то жители могут обратиться в УК.

