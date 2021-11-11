2 C
Рязань
Четверг, 11 ноября, 2021
У Рязанского Кремля произошло ДТП с участием трёх автомобилей

Александр Ильин
В четверг, 4 ноября, на 169 км. а/д М-5 Урал в Рыбновском районе столкнулись автомобили Mercedes-Benz и Nissan Qashqai. Об этом сообщает пресс-служба Госавтоинспекции Рязанской области. 

В Рязани на улице Соборной, недалеко от Кремля произошла авария с участием трёх автомобилей. Об этом сообщается в группе RZN LIFE во ВКонтакте.

“ДТП на Соборке, 3 машины”, — говорится в посте. 

Официальная информация уточняется. 

