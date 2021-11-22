-1 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 22 ноября, 2021
Скопинская керамика официально подтвердила информацию о приостановке работы

Фабрика скопинская керамика официальной подтвердила приостановку работы. Информация появилась на сайте предприятия.

Сообщается, что пока работает магазин, где можно приобрести продукцию мастеров. Он находится по адресу: Скопин, улица Пушкина, 93.

