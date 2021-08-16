29 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 16 августа, 2021
Рязанская область получит более 40 миллионов на развитие библиотек

Рязанская область получит дополнительные средства на поддержку учреждений культуры. Такое решение приняла комиссия Федерального Собрания РФ по перераспределению бюджетных ассигнований.

Как отметил председатель комитета по бюджету и налогам ГД РФ Андрей Макаров, речь идёт о сумме более 40 млн руб. В ближайшее время деньги поступят в регион.

30 млн будут использованы в 2021 году на создание модельных муниципальных библиотек. Еще 5,1 млн запланированы на мероприятия по модернизации библиотек, в том числе на комплектование книжных фондов новыми изданиями, — отметил Макаров.

Ещё 5,6 млн направят на закупку оборудования для детских и кукольных театров.

Регион сделает все необходимое для того, чтобы дополнительные средства из федерального центра были потрачены максимально эффективно, а рязанские учреждения культуры имели достаточные возможности для дальнейшей работы в соответствии с современными запросами людей, — прокомментировал решение комиссии губернатор Рязанской области Николай Любимов.

