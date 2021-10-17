9.8 C
Рязань
Воскресенье, 17 октября, 2021
Рязанка эмоционально рассказала о том, насколько страшен коронавирус

7info
Изображение fernando zhiminaicela с сайта Pixabay

Жительница Рязани, пожелавшая остаться анонимной, рассказала о том, насколько страшно болеть коронавирусом. Пост опубликовала группа «Подслушано в Рязани».

Доброе утро! Крик души!!!

Люди!!!!! О чем вы думаете, не прививаясь?

Я тоже была как вы!!!!!

Но и я заболела COVID-19!!!!! Но думала, что это все байки и хрень и лажа!!! Когда застала меня болезнь, я не могла дышать, я не могла спать. У меня маленький ребёнок. Народ — это жестоко. Не дай бог вам переболеть этой болезнью. Не спорю, у кого-то проходит в легкой форме! Но кислород, когда 66 процентов, ведут тебя на снимок!!!!!! Без очереди ….понимаешь, что это все ….ребёнок тебя дома ждёт ….страх, жуть….идёшь и падаешь по коридору, но тебя ведут ….потом все в тумане ……страх от того, что маленький тебя больше может не увидеть дома, сказать: «Мама»….жизнь просто переоцениваешь за одну секунду! Но бывает поздно уже! Спасибо ОКБ, врачам, красной зоне отдельное за бдительность! Также спасибо 5 поликлинике (Приокский), врачам! Каждый день приходили, вели!!! Спасибо вам огромное!!!

Вы рискуете своим здоровьем ради нас таких раздолбаев, пока не припрет!!!

Читала и думала, что никто не придёт, интернет!

Но к моей семье отнеслись уважительно и ходили, и звонили каждый день. Может, конечно, это случай был тяжелый?), но отзывы не соответствуют этой поликлинике — это точно.

