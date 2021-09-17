10.6 C
Рязань
Пятница, 17 сентября, 2021
Рязанцев покажут в «Новых танцах» на ТНТ

Рязанцев покажут в очередном выпуске шоу «Новые танцы» на ТНТ.

В шоу приняли участия воспитанники Территории танца NewActioN. Выпуск с их участием выйдет в эфир в субботу, 18 сентября.

Начало – в 21.00

