Опубликовано видео с неадекватным рязанцем, который приставал к прохожим

Александр Ильин
Фото: соцсети

В Сети появилось видео с неадекватным жителем Рязани, который танцевал посреди улицы и приставал к прохожим. Ролик размещён в группе «Новости Рязани ВКонтакте». 

Автор записи отмечает, что мужчину заметили в частном секторе.

«Кричал, что не кусается. Но всё равно было страшно: ребят, завязывайте», — пишет он

