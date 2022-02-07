-1.3 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 7 февраля, 2022

На МКАД перевернулся грузовик, движение затруднено

На внутренней стороне 24 км МКАД (развязка с Каширским шоссе) перевернулся грузовой автомобиль, сообщил телеграм-канал Дептранса Москвы.

На месте работают оперативные службы города.

Для движения свободны 2 полосы.

— Движение в районе аварии затруднено, по возможности объезжайте этот участок, — говорится в сообщении.

