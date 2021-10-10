7.5 C
Митрополит Марк объяснил, почему Бог рано забирает самых достойных

7info
Митрополит Рязанский и Михайловский Марк в программе «Образ» на радио «Логос» ответил на вопрос слушательницы, почему Бог часто забирает к себе самых лучших.

— Часто возникает недоумение, ведь на земле столько негодных людей, от которых обиды, распри, войны. Но Господь забирает порядочных, честных и благородных. Почему так, — поинтересовалась рязанка.

Священник считает, что эти люди уже достигли цели жизни, реализовались как личности, прошли путь испытаний.

— А земля, наш мир является именно полем испытания, — сказал митрополит. — Остальные, которые, с вашей точки зрения, являются негодными, ещё не доросли до понимания вечных истин. Поэтому они и проходят испытания, чтобы вырасти в меру возраста Христова.

