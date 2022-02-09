-5.3 C
Глыба льда упала на женщину с ребёнком в Великом Новгороде

В Великом Новгороде на женщину, шедшую по тротуару с коляской, упала глыба льда. Момент ЧП попал на видео.

Пострадавшую госпитализировали с травмами спины, шеи, сообщает SHOT. Малыш не пострадал.

Сотрудники прокуратуры инициировали проверку.

