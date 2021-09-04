9 C
Рязань
Суббота, 4 сентября, 2021
ФК «Рязань» в гостях обыграл «Калугу» — 2:0

7info
В субботу, 4 сентября, футбольный клуб «Рязань» провёл матч очередного тура Первенства ФНЛ-2. В гостях «горожане» играли с «Калугой» и добились победы — 2:0.

В составе «Рязани» забитые мячи на счету Александра Баркова и Евгения Маричева.

