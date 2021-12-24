-11.9 C
Рязань
Пятница, 24 декабря, 2021
Зимние каникулы у рязанских школьников начнутся с 27 декабря

Александр Ильин

Новогодние каникулы в школах Рязанской области начинаются с 27 декабря. Соответствующее распоряжение подписал глава региона Николай Любимов 24 декабря. 

Каникулы будут длиться до 9 января 2022 года.

«Организовать внесение изменений в учебные планы и календарные учебные графики подведомственных учреждений, реализующих образовательные программы начального общего, основного общего и среднего общего образования, предусмотрев каникулы с 27 декабря 2021 года по 9 января 2022 года», — говорится в документе. 

