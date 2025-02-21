Пятница, 21 февраля, 2025
Авторство: Daniel Torok. Official 2025 Inauguration Invite.
Встреча Трампа и Путина зависит от прогресса на Украине, заявил госсекретарь США

Алексей Самохин

Перспектива очной встречи президента США Дональда Трампа и российского лидера Владимира Путина напрямую связана с прогрессом в урегулировании конфликта на Украине. Об этом заявил госсекретарь США Марко Рубио в интервью журналистке Кэтрин Херридж, пишет РИА Новости.

«Такие встречи не проводятся просто так. Мы должны понимать, о чем будет идти речь и каких результатов можно ожидать. Время встречи во многом зависит от того, удастся ли достичь прогресса в прекращении конфликта», — подчеркнул Рубио.

Он также отметил, что США ведут диалог с Россией, чтобы выяснить, готова ли она к мирным переговорам.

«Президент хочет знать, серьезны ли русские в намерении закончить войну, и если да, то на каких условиях. Единственный способ выяснить это – вступить в диалог», — добавил глава американской дипломатии.

Рубио подчеркнул, что США консультируются с союзниками, включая европейские страны и Украину, и не намерены принимать решения в одностороннем порядке.

«Украинцы должны быть частью процесса. Россия не может заключить перемирие без их согласия, так же как мы не можем снять санкции без участия Европы. Все должны быть вовлечены», — пояснил он.

