Рязань
Вторник, 4 января, 2022
Во дворе на улице Шереметьевской подростки сломали ёлку

7info7

В дворе одного из домов по улице Шереметьевской подростки сломали ёлку. Об этом местные житель сообщили в соцсетях.

Всё произошло в ночь на 4 января во дворе дома №10 корпус 1.

— Один из этих героев сломал ёлку, прыгнув на неё. Разбили игрушки, сорвал гирлянду и выкинул на придворовую территорию, — сообщает автор поста.

По его словам, жители дома направили заявление в полицию.

