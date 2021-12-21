-15.2 C
На Северной окружной Рязани сгорел автомобиль

7info

На Северной окружной дороге Рязани сгорел легковой автомобиль. Видео с места происшествия опубликовала группа ПУВР.

По словам очевидца, ЧП случилось перед поворотом на улицу Интернациональную.

Подробности устанавливаются. 

