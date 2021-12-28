-17.9 C
Рязань
Вторник, 28 декабря, 2021
В зале ожидания вокзала в Рязани заметили Деда Мороза

7info

Мужчину в костюме Деда Мороза сфотографировали в зале ожидания вокзала Рязань-2. Снимок редакции РИА «7 новостей» прислала читательница.

Уже успели почувствовать настроение праздника?

Кстати, до Нового года осталось всего 4 дня!!!

