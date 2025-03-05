Среда, 5 марта, 2025
Фото: соцсети
Происшествия

В Спасском районе подрядчик «Росавтодора» жжет автомобильные покрышки

Анастасия Мериакри

В Спасском районе подрядчик «Росавтодора» жжет автомобильные покрышки. Об этом сообщила местная жительница в комментариях к записи губернатора Рязанской области Павла Малкова. 

Жители села Огородниково жалуются на загрязненный воздух. 

«Всем селом мы дышим этой дрянью, детей стараемся из дома не выпускать, но это не особо помогает. Пришли с просьбой прекратить все это, на что нам в недовольном тоне объяснили, что все вопросы к руководству, так как именно они дали команду жечь на месте. Просим наказать виновных», — пишет жительница села.

На жалобу ответили представители регионального Минтранса.

«Несогласованные действия подрядчика прекращены. Виновные наказаны», — говорится в сообщении ведомства.

