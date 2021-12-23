-23 C
Рязань
Четверг, 23 декабря, 2021
spot_img
На главнуюНовости Рязани

В соцсетях появилась информация об «эпидемии ветрянки» в рязанской школе № 47

7info

В группе «Народная Рязань» появился пост, в котором сообщается об «эпидемии ветрянки» в школе № 47.

Автор пишет, что сообщения появились в родительских чатах.

— В родительских чатах обсуждают, что в 47-й рязанской школе эпидемия ветрянки, — говорится в сообщении. — Тем не менее, дети, даже больные, приходят в школу, чтобы перед каникулами исправить оценки, и заражают других детей…

В соцсетях появилась информация об «эпидемии ветрянки» в рязанской школе № 47

Читайте 7info, где вам удобно: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews, Telegram. Есть тема для новости? Присылайте информацию на почту [email protected]

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

396ФанатыМне нравится
2,857ЧитателиЧитать
1,515ЧитателиЧитать
spot_img