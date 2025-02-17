Понедельник, 17 февраля, 2025
В Скопине пьяный мужчина разнёс входную дверь супермаркета

Валерия Мединская

В Скопине неизвестный мужчина разнёс дверь супермаркета. О происшествии сообщается в telegram-канале СКОПИН НАРОДНЫЙ.

Автор поста сообщает, что дебошир был пьян. На опубликованных фото видно, что речь идёт о супермаркете «Дикси». Мужчина разбил стекло входной двери, дырку пришлось закрыть листом картона.

В Скопине пьяный мужчина разнёс входную дверь супермаркета

Подробности случившегося устанавливаются.

Ранее в сети публиковали ролик, как в Скопине мужчина разбил стоящие у дома автомобили. Напуганные жители вызвали Росгвардию, буян задержан.

