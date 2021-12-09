-9.7 C
Рязань
Четверг, 9 декабря, 2021
В Сасовском районе несколько часов горит пилорама

Александр Ильин
Фото: кадр из видео / Сасово online

В селе Истлеево Сасовского района Рязанской области случился пожар на местной пилораме. Видео с места происшествия опубликовали в группе «Сасово online». 

По его словам, пилорама горит уже несколько часов. Подробности инцидента уточняются. 

