-3.6 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 10 января, 2022
spot_img
На главнуюНовости Рязани

В Сапожке застрял в снегу автомобиль, в котором везли покойника

7info

В посёлке Сапожок Рязанской области застрял в снегу микроавтобус, везущий покойника. Пост опубликовала группа «Народный контроль».

По словам автора поста, жители райцентра не могут проститься с близким человеком.

— Автомобиль, который вез покойного, застрял. Нет слов… — говорится в сообщении.

Читайте 7info, где вам удобно: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews, Telegram. Есть тема для новости? Присылайте информацию на почту [email protected]

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

396ФанатыМне нравится
2,868ЧитателиЧитать
1,517ЧитателиЧитать
spot_img