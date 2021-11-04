9.5 C
Рязань
Четверг, 4 ноября, 2021
В Рязанской области выявлено еще 237 случаев заражения коронавирусом

В четверг, 3 ноября, в Рязани и области выявлено 237 новых случаев заражения коронавирусом, сообщила оперативная группа регионального правительства.

Темп прироста за сутки — 0,47%.

С начала пандемии COVID-19 подтвердился у 48 тысяч 921 рязанца.

