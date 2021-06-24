31 C
Рязань
Четверг, 24 июня, 2021
В рязанской Горроще загорелась теплотрасса

7info
В Горроще Рязани загорелась теплотрасса. Информацию опубликовала группа RZN LIFE l РЯЗАНЬ l РЗН ЛАЙФ.

— Полыхает сильно. На дороге стоят пожарные, — написал очевидец.

Пожар случился на улице Черновицкой днём 24 июня. Огонь тушат три пожарных расчёта.

Подробности произошедшего устанавливаются.

