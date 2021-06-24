31 C
Рязань
Четверг, 24 июня, 2021
На главнуюНовости Рязани
Новости РязаниОбщество

В Рязани временно изменили маршрут троллейбуса №1

7info
В Рязани временно изменили маршрут троллейбуса №1
- Advertisement -

Троллейбусы маршрута № 1 временно изменили путь следования, сообщила пресс-служба администрации Рязани.

Днём в четверг, 24 июня, произошёл обрыв контактной сети. До окончания ремонтных работ троллейбусы едут на улицы Крупской.

Будьте внимательны!

Новости партнёров

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,267ЧитателиЧитать
1,529ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]nfo.ru