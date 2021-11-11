2 C
Рязань
Четверг, 11 ноября, 2021
В Рязани на улице Большая образовалась пробка из-за ДТП

Александр Ильин
Фото: ДТП | Аварии | Рязань / vk.com/ryazandtp

В Рязани на улице Большая произошла авария. По предварительным данным столкнулись два автомобиля. Об этом сообщает группа “ДТП | Аварии | Рязань” во ВКонтакте. 

“ДТП на ул. Большая, занято 2 полосы, движение в сторону города затруднено”, — сказано в записи. 

По данным Яндекс.Карт, пробка тянется от перекрёстка с улицей Тимакова до «Глобуса». 

