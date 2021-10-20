2.4 C
Рязань
Среда, 20 октября, 2021
spot_img
spot_img
На главнуюНовости Рязани

В Рязани сняли на видео первый снег

7info

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Вечером в среду, 20 октября, в Рязани выпал первый снег. Видео опубликовала группа «RZN LIFE l РЯЗАНЬ l РЗН ЛАЙФ».

— Вот и до Рязани добрался первый снег, — написал автор поста. — Правда, это пока что-то среднее между дождем и снегом, но будьте аккуратны за рулем!

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

spot_img
Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,748ЧитателиЧитать
1,520ЧитателиЧитать

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]