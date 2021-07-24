16.1 C
Рязань
Суббота, 24 июля, 2021
В Рязани из Оки спасли мужчину

Елена Лобанова
В Рязани из Оки спасли мужчину
В субботу, 24 июля, в Рязани спасли мужчину. Он чуть не утонул на реке Оке. Об этом сообщает пресс-служба регионального МЧС.

Происшествие случилось рано утром, в 06:18.

К работе привлекли две единицы техники и семь человек.

