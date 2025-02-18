Вторник, 18 февраля, 2025
Фото: Группа ГУ ветеринарии Рязанской области ВКонтакте
В Рязанской области появится приют для животных на 350 мест

Анастасия Мериакри

В Рязанской области появится приют для животных на 350 мест. Об этом сообщает группа регионального ГУ ветеринарии ВКонтакте.

Приют создадут в районе деревни Минеево Рязанской области. Строительные работы начнутся уже в этом году. Деньги на строительство выделили из бюджета области, об этом сообщил Павел Малков на заседании правительства 18 февраля.

Приют вместит 350 животных. В проекте предусмотрена возможность расширения инфраструктуры объекта в будущем. В эксплуатацию приют будет введен в 2026 году.

