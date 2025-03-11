Вторник, 11 марта, 2025
Рязань
Происшествия

В Рязани слышны громкие звуки, работает ПВО

Валерия Мединская

В ночь на 11 марта рязанцы услышали громкие звуки. По всей видимости, это звуки работы ПВО.

Серия громких звуков была слышна в районе 4 утра.

Официальной информации пока не поступало. Подробности уточняются.

