В Рязани сфотографировали «трактор-маршрутку № 49»

7info

По улица Рязани ездит трактор с табличкой от маршрутки № 49. Фото РИА «7 новостей» прислал читатель.

— Наверное, работает вместо изменённого маршрута, — предположил рязанец.

Напомним, с 12 января маршрутки № 49 ходят мимо вокзала Рязань-1.

