Рязань
Понедельник, 27 декабря, 2021
В Рязани сфотографировали бегающего по улице телёнка

7info

Вечером 27 декабря по улице Зубковой Рязани бегал маленький телёнок. Фотографии разместила группа «Типичная Рязань».

Автор поста уверен, что животному необходима помощь.

— Ему нужно помочь, опубликуйте быстрее, кто знает, куда обратиться. Или кто-то потерял, — написал пользователь ВК.

