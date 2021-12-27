-15.2 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 27 декабря, 2021
В Рязани разрисовали новые витражи на переходе у Таможни

7info

В Рязани неизвестные «украсили» надписями новые витражу, вставленные рабочими в надземном переходе у остановки «Таможня». Пост опубликовала группа «Новости Рязани ВКонтакте».

— Нас просто уже не спасти! Какой позор. Вот так выглядят новые витражи на переходе на Таможне, — написал автор. — Недели не прошло, как их поставили. Монтажники работали в -25, чтобы успеть всё сделать к новому году.

В рамках масштабного ремонта перехода рабочие заменили старые мутные, разрисованные витражи на новые прозрачные. Ранее рязанцы просили не допустить их порчи вандалами.

Пользователи соцсети активно комментируют ситуацию.

Слов нет…одни эмоции.

Каким надо быть конченным, видя что всё чисто, всё равно засрать.

Сажать нужно и штраф большой на всех родных вешать. Тогда и думать начнут и воспитывать своих «ДЕТИШЕК».

