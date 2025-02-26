Среда, 26 февраля, 2025

Рязань
Власть и политика

В Рязани предложили запретить публикацию фото- и видеоматериалов атак БПЛА

Анастасия Мериакри

Депутаты Рязанской областной Думы предложили запретить публикацию в сети фото- и видеоматериалов с последствиями БПЛА. Об этом сообщает «КП Рязань».

Некоторые парламентарии предложили наложить запрет на обнародовании снимков и видео атак БПЛА. Также озвучили идею в целом предотвращать утечку информации, которая может быть использована иностранными разведками против РФ.

«Меня удивляет, когда выкладывают фото с номерами машин, колоннами бронетехники, и это безнаказанно проходит, когда мы в последнее время сообщаем, где будут собираться беспилотники… Зачем это делать?» — интересуется один из депутатов.

Ранее стало известно, что за неисполнение приказов губернатора и оперштаба в Рязанской области может последовать административная ответственность.

