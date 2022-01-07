-4.7 C
Рязань
Пятница, 7 января, 2022
В Рязани эвакуировали ТРЦ «Круиз»

7info

Днём 7 января эвакуировали посетителей, работников ТРЦ «Круиз». Об этом сообщает группа «Подслушано в Рязани».

По словам очевидца, в одном из помещений торгового центра произошло возгорание.

— Всех эвакуировали, за минуту приехали 2 пожарных расчёта, — написал автор поста.

Официальная информация устанавливается.

