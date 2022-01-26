-10.5 C
В Рязани эвакуировали офисный центр

Фото: ГУ МЧС России по Рязанской области

Вечером 25 января в Рязани эвакуировали сотрудников офисного центра на улице Праволыбедской, 27, сообщает Рзн.инфо.

Эвакуация началась в 17 часов, сработала пожарная сигнализация на 3-м этаже. К счастью, тревога оказалась ложной.

