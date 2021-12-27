-11.9 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 27 декабря, 2021
В Рязани хозяин с битой выгнал из квартиры трэш-стримеров

7info

В Рязани хозяин квартиры, которую сняли для эфира трэш-стримеры, выгнал постояльцев, приехав с битой. Этот момент показали в эфире сами стримеры.

Один из участников стрима сообщил, что теперь они направятся в Ярославль.

