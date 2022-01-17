-4.1 C
В Пронском районе молоковоз увяз в снегу

В ночь на 16 января в Пронском районе молоковоз застрял в снегу, пишет издательство «Пресса».

Автомобиль ехал на мегаферму и угодил в сугроб между сёлами Семёнск и Восточное. Вытащить молоковоз из снега помогли глава Октябрьского поселения Сергей Серёгин и местный тракторист Виктор Панкрашин.

– Перемёты на дороге в сторону Восточного в нынешнем январе образуются постоянно. За ночь на отдельных участках наметают огромные сугробы, – предупредил Серёгин. – Нашу дорогу обслуживает Пронское ДРСУ. При нынешних ветрах, даже после чистки дороги на отдельных участках через час-другой образуются сугробы.

